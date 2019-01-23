Four Spokane Valley deputies were injured during a violent altercation with a suspect who was resisting arrest on Tuesday.

This marks the third time law enforcement in Spokane County have been injured during an altercation in eight days.

Authorities with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday after seeing a vehicle with a license plate covered by a bike rack and expired tabs. Instead of pulling over, 35-year-old driver Branden T. Field tried to flee and drifted back and forth in the snow as he accelerated. Police said he lost eventually lost control of his vehicle before turning into a private drive in the 700 block of N. Vista Road.

The deputy checked Field’s name via his radio and found out he was a felon convicted of first degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second degree malicious mischief, the sheriff's office said. He also found out Field was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The deputy also noticed what appeared to be a small caliber, silver-colored pistol sitting in the vehicle’s ashtray.

The deputy told Field to show his hands and not reach for the weapon while requesting immediate backup, according to the sheriff's office. .

When another deputy arrived, Field refused to exit the vehicle and follow commands after deputies told him he was under arrest. Field then reached back in the direction of the weapon and continued to ignore the deputies’ commands, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies then grabbed Field’s arm and pulled him from the vehicle to stop him from accessing the weapon. Field then pulled away, stood up and began punching the deputies.

As the violent fight continued, additional deputies arrived to help. They were able to gain enough control of Field to place him in handcuffs with the help of K-9 Khan, according to the sheriff's office.

After Field was medically cleared, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for four counts of third degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest and third degree driving while suspended, according to the sheriff's office.

The four deputies involved in the incident received treatment for injuries ranging from cuts and swelling to a possible broken or fractured hand. The sheriff's office said all deputies are expected to make full recoveries.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle Field drove was impounded and detectives will request a search warrant to recover what appears to be a handgun and any other evidence inside the vehicle.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Spokane police injured during violent altercations

On Sunday morning, multiple Spokane police officers by a suspect while responding to a call. An unnamed officer had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance after injuring his knee during a struggle with 35-year-old Jacob Wiswell, according to police.

Officers had responded to a report that Wiswell had attempted to forcibly enter the house of a relative on the 2000 block of W. Broadway Avenue.

A pair of Spokane police officers were also injured in a violent confrontation with a man during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Police found three missing Bremerton children during the traffic stop.

Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to that confrontation.

