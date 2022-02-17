25-cent casino cash out ticket may be key to solving Spokane County homicide

Detectives working on the case of a woman found dead along the railroad tracks are finding some answers thanks to a 25-cent cash out ticket from Northern Quest.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ashley Martinez was found dead next to the railroad tracks, just south of Riverside State Park. A train conductor with Burlington Northern Santa Fe discovered the body in the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 5. An autopsy assistant would note there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Not far away, a short walk along an animal trail, sat Ashley’s car, a blue 2006 Chrysler 300.

When a Spokane County detective arrived on the scene along N. Houston Rd. he noted the car. According to court documents, on the trunk sat two sets of keys, a black coat was on the hood. The doors were closed. Laying in the snow, the detective noted what he believed to be a spare tire jack. The sidewalls of both passenger tires appeared to be damaged.

On the animal trail between Ashley’s car and her body was a pair of blue jeans that had been turned inside out.

In a pants pocket, investigators found a Northern Quest Casino Cash Out ticket worth 25 cents. The ticket was dated Feb. 5, 2022 at 05:11:16, less than 12 hours before Ashley was found dead.

Investigators turned to surveillance video from the casino for any clues.

According to court documents, Ashley arrived at Northern Quest in her own car about 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 5. She was accompanied by an unknown white male.

Investigators say they were able to confirm that Ashley was the player who received the Cash Out ticket.

Ashley then took money from an ATM and gave it to a second unknown man. Court documents say Ashley and the second man were seen on the video going into the same bathroom. They then exit the bathroom and walk out to Ashley’s car.

Ashley is seen getting into the driver’s seat while the second man gets in on the passenger side. The first man then shows up and gets in the back seat. After several minutes, the man in the front passenger seat leaves, and the other man gets into the driver’s seat.

At 5:44 a.m. the man drives Ashley and her car out of the casino parking lot, heading south on Hayford Road.

What happened between that time and when Ashley was found dead is not clear. According to court documents, cell phone and text records show Ashley’s cell phone was used several times, including at 5:22 a.m. and 6:54 a.m. A homeowner in the area reported spotting Ashley’s car about 9:30 a.m.

Detectives say Northern Quest security could not identify the two men.

An autopsy on Feb. 7 once again confirmed there was no external trauma to Ashley’s body. According to court documents, she tested positive for alcohol, methamphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl, and carfentanil. But the cause and manner of death were listed as pending.

Detectives are seeking a search warrant to search Ashley’s car and phone as part of a homicide investigation.