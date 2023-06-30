Spokane County detectives seeking suspect in attempted child abduction

A 12-year-old girl reported that a man in a car grabbed her while she was riding her bike on S. Abbot Rd.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County detectives are currently searching for a suspect in an attempted child abduction that took place Thursday, June 29 around 8 p.m.

According to a statement from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old girl reported that a man in a car grabbed her while she was riding her bike on S. Abbot Rd. The suspect reportedly drove north on Abbott to W. Thorpe before turning east.

At Highway 195, he traveled south to the Cheney Spokane Road interchange before stopping and pushing the girl out of the car. The girl ran to a Nom Nom station and the clerk called 911 as the man continued to drive south on Highway 195.

Major Crime detectives say so witnesses or potential video evidence of the incident have been located at this time. Detectives are urging anyone with information or footage on this incident to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference case #10095399.

