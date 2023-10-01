Spokane County investigators identify suspect in Deer Park homicide

Detectives have developed probable cause to charge 37-year-old Gary B. Ault with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary for the death of Richard Purdy.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), detectives have developed probable cause to charge 37-year-old Gary B. Ault with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

On Dec. 28, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Purdy's cause of death as a result of "sharp and blunt force injuries."

Through testing evidence recovered at the scene, investigators were able to link a DNA profile to Ault.

Police also learned that Ault was already in custody at the Spokane County Jail on separate charges from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Dec. 27. According to SCSO, these charges stem from three unrelated and unprovoked assaults of five victims. For these crimes, his bond was set at $175,000

SCSO says Ault is a multi-time convicted felon with charges of burglary, theft, identity theft, escape and possession of a stolen vehicle against him.

