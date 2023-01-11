Spokane County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing on Fairwood Drive

The female suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies and has not been located. The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Fairwood Drive in Spokane County.

According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.

Deputies say the adult female suspect fled the scene and has not been located at this time. Another man who wasn't involved in the assault, 20-year-old Bryden D. Aiken, was contacted at the apartment where the incident occurred.

Police discovered Aiken had four active warrants for his arrests and a valid protection order prohibiting from being at the residence. He has been arrested and is booked at the Spokane County Jail.

Deputies say this remains an active investigation and that the female suspect has not been contacted or interviewed at this time. Depending on the outcome, police say assault charges against the woman are possible.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

