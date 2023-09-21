Spokane County deputies arrest Fred Meyer employee for assaulting coworkers

Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office say the suspect assaulted a worker with a folding camp saw.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have arrested a Fred Meyer employee for allegedly assaulting his coworkers.

The assault occurred at the Fred Meyer on North Division Street. According to SCSO, the incident began after the suspect got into a heated confrontation with his coworkers. During that exchange, the suspect reportedly lost control of his temper and began grabbing items off the shelves and swinging them around, hitting at least two people.

One of those items thrown was a folding camp saw, which cut one of the suspect's coworkers. Deputies say that victim has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, the suspect is facing two counts of second-degree assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.