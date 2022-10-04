Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 10 vehicles with gas tanks were drilled, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

SCSO says the incident took place at approximately 1:10 a.m. when offsite security reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, walking around cars and trying door handles at the Lithia Car Dealership off North Newport Highway.

After several SCSO deputies arrived, they observed flashlights in the area and moved toward them, noting a strong odor of gasoline in the process.

Deputies came into contact with two men, one lying under a vehicle and another standing toward the rear of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a red drill and three gas cans with fuel flowing from the car's gas tank into one of the cans. Both suspects were detained at the scene.

Soon after, additional deputies spotted a red Honda trying to flee the scene. The car stalled before deputies gave commands to a juvenile female driver to exit the vehicle. The driver refused and chose to try and restart the vehicle. Noticing three suspects inside, deputies broke the window and reached in, attempting to unlock it from the inside.

The driver was able to get the car running and began revving the engine. One of the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Vincent M.R. Stevens, reached forward to put the car in gear while yelling at the driver to step on the gas.

Deputies reportedly disengaged and the car drove forward approximately 30-40 feet before dying again. A patrol car received minor damage when it was placed in front of the Honda to prevent the suspects' escape.

All three suspects were safely detained, according to SCSO. Based on their age, all five suspects were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail and Spokane County Detention Center.

SCSO developed probable cause to charge all five suspects with various felony and misdemeanor crimes. Ten vehicles were found to have their gas tanks drilled or damaged to remove fuel. SCSO says the estimated damage caused is approximately $10,000.

The suspects and the charges they are facing are as follows, according to SCSO:

20-year-old Jonathan L. Schroeder: Charged with first-degree felony malicious mischief, third degree theft from a motor vehicle, making false statements

26-year-old Vincent M.R. Stevens: Charged with first-degree felony malicious mischief, third-degree assault

19-year-old Serena R. Right: Charged with first-degree felony malicious mischief

Juvenile female: Charged with first-degree felony malicious mischief, attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree theft from a motor vehicle

Juvenile male: Charged with first-degree felony malicious mischief, second-degree theft from a motor vehicle.

