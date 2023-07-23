Otis Orchards cannabis store suffers damage after break in

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the three suspects.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Apex Cannabis in Otis Orchards was the target of a smash-and-grab theft early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., three suspects, believed to be teenagers, used a stolen car to ram their way into the building. Once inside, they grabbed various cannabis products off the shelves and stuffed them into bags.

"Once they did get into the store, they didn't have a lot of time to get too much and they did choose to take some of our lesser expensive items and very little damage to the building,” said Kelly King, Apex director of stores.

The three thieves tripped the building’s alarm and managed to escape in a getaway car before Liberty Lake police and sheriff’s deputies arrived. The stolen car was left running at the scene.

Employees had no choice but to turn customers away Sunday as the building was repaired.

“We have these great contractors that have come in on a Sunday morning and they've already re-built our whole wall,” King said.

Staff spent several hours counting inventory.

"We have lots of different items and because it's so regulated, we definitely need to do an inventory so we have a team of 10 people in there right now counting all of our product and we'll match it up to last night what we had at close,” King said.

Apex plans to reopen Monday. The owners told KREM 2 it’s still too early to estimate the amount of property damage and how much marijuana was stolen.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

