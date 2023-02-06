Court docs reveal circumstances around convicted Spokane murderer's arrest

Avondre Graham, who was convicted for the 2012 murder of a Spokane woman, is currently facing multiple assault charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to a domestic violence incident and may be disturbing to some readers.

A convicted murderer arrested in Spokane over the weekend allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted a woman he did not know in late January, according to newly released court documents.

Avondre Graham, who was convicted for the 2012 murder of a Spokane woman, is currently facing multiple assault charges for brutally beating his girlfriend last November and a woman in downtown Spokane on Jan. 27.

Graham was arrested in 2012 for the murder of Sharlotte McGill. Police said the then 17-year-old stabbed McGill in broad daylight while walking her dog along Tuffy's Trail. In 2013, Graham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released from prison on Oct. 18, 2022.

Less than a month after his release, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a domestic violence call from someone claiming to be Graham's partner. The victim told police Graham hit her in the face about ten times and threatened to kill her when she came home from work on Nov. 7, 2022.

The victim said she eventually escaped through the side door after Graham blocked the front door to prevent her from leaving. She told police she "was afraid for her life" after Graham allegedly said he would kill her.

SPD investigators spoke to Graham over the phone, who said he never actually hit the victim. He claimed the victim struck him in the head with an object, which caused him to "blackout." He then told police he left the home.

According to documents, Graham turned himself into police on Nov. 8, 2022 and was booked into the Spokane County Jail for fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment-threats to kill. He was later released for these charges.

In late January, SPD responded to a reported assault in downtown Spokane. The victim claimed Graham walked past her on the sidewalk and sexually harassed her before assaulting her.

The victim told police she was in Spokane for a work trip on Jan. 27. On that morning, she was walking to her work when Graham allegedly approached her and asked for a cigarette. She said she did not have one, according to documents.

Graham then turned around and asked her to perform oral sex on him. When she told him no and attempted to get away, Graham allegedly pushed her down onto the sidewalk and began kicking her in the head multiple times.

Witnesses spotted the assault and went to help the victim. Graham ran away afterward. An officer later saw Graham walking on the Monroe Street bridge, and noticed his clothing matched the description given by witnesses and the victim. He was ultimately.

Graham has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest by officers. A statement from the Spokane Police Department claims more charges may be possible in this case.

