SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a suspect with an extensive criminal history following a SWAT standoff situation at an apartment complex in downtown Spokane Friday night.

Police learned Michael Handsome, 59, shot a gun inside his apartment at 240 W. Sprague Ave. around 7 p.m., Spokane Police said. Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs said Handsome is a convicted felon with a criminal history in multiple states.

Handsome's record prevents him from legally owning a firearm, according to Spokane Police. Police attempted to negotiate Handsome's peaceful surrender, but Handsome refused to comply, Spokane Police said.

Because of the danger posed to the apartment complex residents, Spokane Police utilized the SWAT team and Hostage Negotiators, according to Spokane Police. Police obtained a search warrant for Handsome's apartment and Handsome surrendered shortly after around midnight Friday, Spokane Police said.

Police recovered a firearm and other evidence during their search of Handsome's apartment, according to Cpl. Briggs. Authorities booked Handsome into Spokane County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and reckless endangerment, Spokane Police said.

Spokane Police did not indicate that anyone was shot during the incident.

