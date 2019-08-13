SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a woman allegedly robbed an Umpqua Bank branch on North Division Street on Monday afternoon.

According to SCSO Corporal Mark Gregory, deputies responded to a hold-up alarm at the branch located on North Division Street north of Hawthorne Road just before 3 p.m. Employees told deputies that a female described as being in her 20s to 30s and medium height told a teller she had a knife, according to Gregory.

The suspect, who has shoulder-length brown hair with purple highlights, fled on foot after the robbery and deputies were unable to locate her, Gregory said. No one was injured during the alleged robbery, according to Gregory.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SCSO Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125.

Spokane Umpqua Bank robbery suspect

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

