The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined the officer involved in the use of lethal force against a man who attempted to run him over while conducting a traffic stop was justified.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Sam Turner was on patrol when he received information from dispatch about suspicious activity in a minivan driven by Richard R. Bahr. A woman riding in the vehicle claimed to have been kidnaped by Bahr.

Just before 2 a.m. on July 25, court documents indicated that police received a 911 call from a witness who claimed a female approached her and whispered for help. The caller told police that the female, later identified as a 39-year-old woman, appeared to have been beaten . She said the victim's arm was in a sling, her face was swollen and she had bandages on her chin. The female also did not have on any shoes.

The caller said the woman told her she had been kidnaped.

The caller said the woman then entered a white 1997 Dodge Caravan with Idaho license plates. A male was also inside, who was later identified as Bahr, court documents said.

Just after 2 a.m., the officer located the van and attempted to stop it near Hartson Ave. and Thor St., until they reached a dead end. As Turner approached the dead end, he lost sight of the van, but as he got closer, he realized Bahr had maneuvered the minivan to face the officer's patrol vehicle.

Bahr then accelerated forward and rammed into Turner's patrol vehicle, officials said. Once the vehicle's came to rest, the officer exited his vehicle and approached the minivan, where Bahr remained in the driver's seat.

Turner ordered Bahr to "Stop and get his hands up" several times, but Bahr did not comply, according to authorities. Bahr revved his engine and accelerated forward towards the officer.

In fear of his life, Turner yelled "Stop, stop, stop," and fired several shots through the windshield, hitting Bahr and the woman. Bahr succumbed to his injuries at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital.

Before she went to the hospital, police found a glass smoking pipe consistent with methamphetamine on her person.

The woman later told police that Bahr picked her up at his daughter's home and then took her to an Idaho campground, instead of the location she had asked him to take her to. The woman said Bahr then served her a drink with what she said was an alcoholic drink filled with methamphetamine, hydrocodone and Percocet.

The woman said Bahr then assaulted her and raped her.

The woman said she later turned on a tracking feature on Google Maps using her cell phone in hopes that other people would be able to locate her. She said she also tried to call someone's number in an effort to seek help.

Spokane Investigation and Regional Response Team responded and investigated the officer involved shooting. They obtained a security video of the shooting from a nearby home.

Court documents indicated that Spokane Police requested a search warrant for the minivan in order to obtain any cell phones, drugs, bullets, the women's belongings and various articles of clothing that were worn during and after the assault.

Spokane County found that under these circumstances, it was reasonable for Turner to use deadly force. Therefore, no criminal liability or charges will be filed against the officer.

