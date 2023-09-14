Spokane city leaders look to address crime on 2nd & Division in Downtown Corridor

The Spokane Police Department says they're working overtime to eliminate crime around Division and Second Avenue in the Downtown corridor.

SPOKANE, Wash. — City leaders are sounding the alarm on crime around 2nd Avenue and Division Street in the Downtown corridor.

"We are determined to make this area into another success story," Craig Meidl, Spokane Police Chief, said.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has increased patrols over the past week and is working extended hours to eliminate crime in the surrounding areas.

"SPD implemented a mission around the Second and Division area in the surrounding blocks as well to focus on the blight and lawlessness that is occurring," Chief Meidl said.

Just last week SPD claims they arrested more than 50 people in the area for possession of drugs, weapons and trespassing.

Meidl said, "Our officers were forced to let go about 25 individuals that had warrants because of the jail capacity."

Mayor Nadine Woodward says cracking down on crime is an entire city issue.

"We have zero tolerance for these activities," Woodward said in a press conference Thursday. "Now while the mission is concentrated in this area, we will not lose sight of the rest of downtown."

Mayor Woodward said that Catholic Charities, a homeless advocate group, also contacted the city for help.

Catholic Charities released the following statement to KREM 2 News :

"We are hopeful that increased police presence will accomplish that and deter negative behaviors. To support the effort, Catholic Charities is paying for the overtime costs of two officers who will be on shift in the area."

Police say they provide opportunities for people to get help, but it's been hard.

"We provide opportunities for people to get help. Unfortunately, not many people take it," Steve Wohl, Spokane Police Captain, said.

But Mayor Woodward says they won't abandon the people who do.

"We're not leaving people on the streets. We will find safe places for them to live because everyone deserves to have a safe place to live," Woodward said.

The Spokane Police Department says it will continue the increased patrols around the clock. While they did not specify the duration, the mayor emphasized that there is still a lot of work to be done.

