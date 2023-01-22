Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park

The news of the mass shooting in Monterey Park not only affected those in Southern California, but those living right here in Spokane as well.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park.

The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right here in Spokane.

The Spokane Chinese Association is the largest group of Chinese Americans in the Inland Northwest. They celebrate different cultural events throughout the year, the largest being the Lunar New Year.

The association's president, Weiling Zhu, says even though the mass shooting happened all the way in California, it still hits close to home.

"I'm still speechless," Zhu said. "No reason, I don't understand why. I just wanted to say that it's very sad and, like I said, I don't understand why this would happen and it shouldn't. There should be no place for violence, especially during this cheerful time."

The news also hits close to home since the Spokane Chinese Association recently hosted their own Lunar New Year celebration last weekend.

According to the U.S. Census, there are less than 3% of people who are Asian in Spokane. Weiling told KREM 2 that even though they're a small group, they always make sure to look out for one another.

