SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman is facing criminal charges after a test drive from a Spokane car dealership on Saturday afternoon turned into a kidnapping and pursuit with officers.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Spokane police say they received a call from an employee of Dave Smith’s Nissan, who said he was on a test drive with couple. He added that the driver was refusing to return the car to the lot or let him out of the vehicle.

Police said the employee stayed on the phone with police to update them on the location of the car. Patrol units then quickly found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

The driver of the vehicle would not stop for police, and the victim was telling the police dispatcher that the driver said she was not going to pull over and he thought she was going to harm him.

During the 911 call, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kasandra Ayala, said she knew the victim was on the phone with police but was not going to pull over, police said.

As the low-speed chase continued, the driver pulled into a parking lot, giving officers the opportunity to block the vehicle. But the driver avoided the patrol cars and drove out of the lot, increasing her speed, police said.

When officers tried to block the vehicle in again at 14th Avenue and Latawa Street, the driver then drove through the police cars, striking three of them.

Police said a patrol sergeant struck the vehicle with his own, ending the incident.

The suspect and officer received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluations. Three Spokane Police Department cars and the sergeant’s vehicle were damaged during the incident.

Ayala is charged with kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle without permission and several counts of assault. Police say she is known to law enforcement.

RELATED: Man dies during high-speed chase with Idaho State Police

RELATED: Suspect pulled from river was arrested in Spokane in June for stealing car

RELATED: Watch: Dramatic video of suspect pulled from Spokane River on Friday