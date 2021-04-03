One person shot in Browne's Addition, Spokane police say

There is one shooting victim in the hospital and a crime scene has been set up, police say.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person has been shot at 2100 West Riverside Avenue in Spokane's Browne's Addition, according to Spokane police.

Spokane Police Corporal Ron Van Tassel said there is one shooting victim that is currently in the hospital. He also said a crime scene has been established and police are still on scene.

No information has been released by police on a possible suspect, the condition of the victim and what may have led to the shooting. KREM has a crew en route to the scene.