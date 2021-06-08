Spokane BoneShakers Car Club hosts a 'last ride' to honor Jakobe Ford

The Spokane car club cruised downtown Spokane in memory of the 22-year-old who was killed in a shooting downtown last Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane car club cruised down Division St. in Spokane to honor the memory of the 22-year-old Jakobe Ford, who was killed in a shooting downtown last Saturday.

Hundreds of people joined Spokane BoneShakers Car Club on Friday for the last ride to honor the young man. He was a car enthusiast. Ford's family and friends were joined by motorcyclists, classic cars, and other drivers to honor his life.

The group also drove past some of Ford's favorite spots including Shadle Park High School where he was known as a "shooting star" athlete. He won several awards for his track and field skills including Field Junior Olympic triple-gold medalist and the recipient of the 2017 USATF Youth Athlete of the year.

"If he doesn't have anything, he would give you the shirt on his back. That's just the kind of person he was — very caring," Ford's sister, Sequoia Chatterley, said.

Chatterley said that he always loved playing sports, especially basketball, football and track.

"He just signed to go pro in track. He was extremely gifted and talented. He was funny, loving and looked out for his family," Chatterley read in a statement from Jakobe's other sister, Tasha.

Jakobe also had a 2-year-old son who was about to turn three in a couple of weeks, his family said.

The memorial services for Ford will be held on Saturday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Shadle Park High School located at 4327 N Ash St; Spokane, WA 99205. It is open to the public, Ford's family is welcoming friends or anyone who knew him to celebrate his life and share their memories.

Ford was killed on Saturday, July 31 near the area of Monterey Cafe and Lucky's Pub.

In court documents filed Monday, witnesses who went out with Ford that night said they saw 25-year-old Michael H Le walked into Lucky's Bar and confront Ford. The witness told police the two men have had problems in the past and Ford was dating the mother of Le's child, court documents say.

After an altercation between the two, Le fired four shots at Ford. Despite the help of first responders, Ford died at the scene. Le was arrested a short time later. He has been charged with second-degree murder. Monday, Le's bail was set at $1 million.