Spokane bomb squad investigating item thrown from car window

A SPD Spokesperson said around 2 p.m. a caller reported seeing someone throw something that was on fire out of a car window at North Walnut St. and North Cedar Road.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to the intersection of North Walnut Street and North Cedar Road to investigate something that was thrown out of a car window Monday afternoon.

According to SPD Spokesperson Julie Humphreys, around 2 p.m. a caller reported seeing someone throw something that was on fire out of a car window at the intersection.

The bomb squad has the area shut down while they investigate. A wide perimeter is set up due to safety reasons.

KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

