'They don't care about killing people': Authorities say gang violence is on the rise in Spokane County

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich implored gang members and witnesses to give law enforcement the information they need to solve these crimes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gang violence in Spokane County is occurring more often than usual, according to local law enforcement. The Spokane County Sheriff and Spokane Police Chief believe the answer to stopping this trend is by the community stepping up and mentoring youth.

So far this year, the Spokane Police Department reports the number of shootings has gone through the roof.

"Compared to the same time last year, we've had almost four times as many shootings and drive-by than we did last year," Chief Craig Meidl said.

Meidl and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said in a press conference on Monday that many of these crimes are gang-related and mostly committed by juveniles.

Adult gang members have even told law enforcement these juveniles are out of control.

"They have made it very clear that these younger gang members are not playing by any kind of understanding, or if there is such a thing, rules associated with this lifestyle," Knezovich said. "And they don't care about killing people. That's the bottom line."

Knezovich implored gang members and witnesses to give law enforcement the information they need to solve these crimes and stop the violence.

Law enforcement added that stopping the cycle also starts at home, which is why they are asking parents to direct their children away from this lifestyle.

"Don't be embarrassed to ask for help," Meidl said.

Chief Meidl said local resources that can help include ESD 101, Spokane Public Schools and the MLK Center. There's even a program called "Fight Crime: Invest in Kids." But they are asking the community to create more local mentorship opportunities.

"What I need is input and buy-in from the business capital side of it," Knezovich said. "But more importantly, I need the community itself to reach out to these kids and say, you know, we're done."