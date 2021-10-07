Spokane man arrested for burglary released, commits same crime 2 days later

The suspect, 30-year-old Nicolas Berry, was arrested after he broke into the homes of two different women in the span of three days.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was arrested and booked into jail for burglary after a woman found him standing in her bedroom on Oct. 3.

After he was released the next day, 30-year-old Nicolas Berry was arrested again for breaking into a different woman's house two days later.

The second burglary happened on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the 500 block of S Ray St.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman reported a man pulling a blanket from her garage. Once the man entered her house, the woman chased him out with a broom.

The SPD also reported that Berry was arrested for a similar crime in the early morning on Oct. 3 after entering another woman’s home on E Trent Ave. Berry claimed he was there to see a friend he had not seen in eight years. Berry was released without bail the next day.

SPD charged Berry with residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief for the incident on Wednesday.