Spokane SWAT on scene at Apple Tree Inn, Division Street blocked in both directions

A Spokane police officer said he believes people were detained by SWAT during a standoff.

SPOKANE, Wash. — North Division Street is blocked in both directions due to Spokane SWAT activity at the Apple Tree Inn on Tuesday night.

According to Spokane Police Officer Craig Hamilton, SWAT teams were still active as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. He said that North Division Street is blocked both southbound and northbound at East Holland Avenue and advised people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Hamilton said he believes people were detained as SWAT locked down the building amid a standoff, but wasn't able to say how many or give the reasoning behind the detainments.

Hamilton added that there isn't currently a timetable for the activity in the area to end and for the road to be reopened.