'Needlessly dangerous, really stupid:' ACSO issues warning about splatter ball guns

The sheriff's office is asking parents of teenagers to talk to their kids about the new splatter ball gun trend gaining steam on TikTok.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking parents of teenagers to talk to their kids about the new splatter ball gun trend before someone ends up injured or facing criminal charges.

The trend, which involves driving around and shooting water beads or gel beds at people, "is needlessly dangerous, really stupid – and it is happening here," according to the sheriff's office.

There have been multiple reports of people getting hit by splatter balls in recent weeks, according to the ACSO, including cyclists and people walking through across parking lots or down the sidewalk.

Often, the culprits are teens wearing face coverings who shoot the projectiles out of moving cars, officials said.

One child was hit just beneath his eye while walking near Lake Hazel Middle School, and another teen was hit in the face while rounding up grocery carts at his part-time job.

"Like many things of a destructive nature these days, the trend is spreading on TikTok, the ubiquitous video sharing program especially popular with kids," the ACSO wrote in a Facebook post. "There have been reports of this happening Eagle, Kuna, Meridian, and elsewhere."

Deputies identified and spoke with several teenagers involved, but the people hit by the beads did not want to press charges. The sheriff's office says that those who participate could be charged with battery or malicious injury to property, and face hefty fines and other consequences like probation, community service, or being kicked out of sports or other extracurriculars.

"If our parents and guardians out there can help us stop this incredibly rude behavior from happening, we would be very grateful," the ACSO wrote.

Watch more crime news: