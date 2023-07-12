Concerns grow as Spirit Lake police department remains critically understaffed

The Spirit Lake Police Department only has one police officer, leaving seven open positions and a vacant leadership position for a police chief

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris spoke Tuesday to the Spirit Lake City Council, telling them he supports maintaining law and order in the city, but that something must be done.

“I am here to say that your model for public safety in the city cannot be sustained,” Norris said.

The Spirit Lake Police Department only has one police officer after the resignation of Lt. Morgan John, leaving seven open positions and a vacant leadership position for a police chief.

The roughly 50 Spirit Lake residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting were outraged that the city is so under-policed. They demanded something be done as soon as possible, which the council members urgently supported.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

