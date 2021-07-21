Spirit Lake man accused of housing, raping missing Spokane girl

Spirit Lake police said they received information about the girl’s whereabouts and responded to the 6100 block of West Madison Street in Spirit Lake.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spirit Lake man was arrested July 13 after a missing Spokane girl was found in his home, according to Spirit Lake police.

Spirit Lake police said they received information about the girl’s whereabouts and responded to the 6100 block of West Madison Street in Spirit Lake. The girl was reported missing three months prior.

Officers located Michael Deherrera, 53, and questioned him about the missing girl. He told police the girl had been living at his home for several months and officers found her a short time later, police said.

During the investigation, Spirit Lake police said they discovered the girl had met Deherrera through social media and lived with him in a hotel for several weeks before coming to his house.

Deherrera was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail for rape and providing shelter to a runaway juvenile. His bond is listed at $200,000.