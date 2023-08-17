SPD engaged in standoff with several armed robbery suspects at apartment complex on South Mt. Vernon

The suspects reportedly robbed a business in the 2500 block of E. 29 Ave. Police are surrounding the complex on S. Mount Vernon St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and SWAT resources are engaged in a standoff with several armed robbery suspects at an apartment complex on S. Mount Vernon St.

According to SPD, the suspects robbed a business within the 2500 block of E. 29th Ave. Police are currently trying to coax the suspects out of the apartment complex, but the suspects are not complying.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.