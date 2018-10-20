SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police Department received a tip that a man in a truck offered a child candy in an attempt to get him/her inside the vehicle.

Police said the incident took place on Oct. 8 on the 32000 block of N. Ferrall St. but went unreported for more than a week. Witnesses described the suspect as a white male in his 20’s with a blondish/red goatee and a baseball cap, according to officials.

The suspect drove a green truck with a white stripe along the bottom. A nearby surveillance camera captured a photo of what appeared to be a pre-1996 Ford F150 single-cab series, police said.

If you have any information regarding the incident or recognize the vehicle call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.

© 2018 KREM