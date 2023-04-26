Spokane police seeking information on alleged sexual assault suspect

Investigators are sharing the suspect's picture in order to get in touch with anyone who has information about similar crimes he may have committed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) are asking the public for information on an alleged sexual assault suspect who may have committed similar assaults in the past.

SPD arrested 32-year-old Brian Ault for suspected sexual assault in March. According to SPD, detectives received information during the investigation that indicate Ault could have committed similar assaults.

Ault was arrested on March 13 for second-degree assault and second-degree rape. Investigators said Ault and the victim met on a dating app.

SPD is sharing Ault's picture to contact any other potential victims of the suspect or to get in contact with anyone who has information about similar crimes connected to the suspect. SPD is asking people to contact Detective Green at bgreen@spokanepolice.org, using reference number 2023-20047146.

