SCSO looking for two potential theft suspects

According to officials, the victim said two suspects attempted to steal his mini excavator and flatbed trailer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for two possible theft suspects.

According to SCSO, a call came in regarding a possible theft at North Bowdish Road in Spokane Valley.

Preliminary information from SCSO says that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the victim noticed two suspects trying to steal the victim's mini excavator and a flatbed trailer.

According to SCSO, the victim then followed the suspects and confronted them. The suspects then drove towards the victim. The victim then reportedly fired shots at the suspects as they drove away.

The victim continued following the suspects and found their mini excavator and flatbed trailer abandoned on the side of the road near North Nevada Street and East Sanson Avenue.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) set up a perimeter and investigation at the scene, but did not find the suspects. SCSO said they found blood in one of the stolen vehicles. SCSO assumes one of the suspects was injured in the confrontation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

