Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery

Police responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue.

According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery.

The male left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

SPD surrounded the area and ran a K9 track, but were unable to locate the suspect. The male suspect is currently still at large.

SPD is still actively working on the case.

