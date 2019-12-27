Seattle police are reminding drivers to not drive under the influence with their new PSA that includes real dashcam video of a man about to snort cocaine during a routine traffic stop.

The video featured in their PSA is from 2015.

According to police, the man was pulled over for a small headlight problem but instead was arrested after attempting to take the powdery substance while the officer checked his traffic history.

“Are you kidding? You’re about to snort coke on the side of the road?” the officer in the video is heard saying.

“It was nothing. I got some vitamin pills that I take,” the man replied, only to later admit that the substance was in fact cocaine.

The man had no prior traffic tickets and the officer was going to let him off with a warning before discovering drugs in the vehicle.

“What would possess you to do that on a traffic stop?” the officer asked.

While the video may be amusing, Seattle police are deploying extra DUI patrols to ensure people aren’t driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season.

Extra patrols are on now and will continue through Jan. 2, 2020.