SPD opens investigation into fatal weekend shooting at Cedar Spring Estates

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has opened an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place over the weekend on the 1000 block of East Cozza at Cedar Springs Estates.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11:20 a.m. According to Spokane police officials, one man was killed in the shooting while another was detained in connection to the shooting. SPD reports that there are currently no outstanding suspects in this investigation.

Major crimes is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.