SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane ranks among the top cities per capita with the highest rate of property crime in the U.S., and in the last few years Spokane Police have been trying to bring those number down.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the department tried increasing patrols in problem areas, creating a vehicle theft task force and expanding the property crime unit. Meidl said real change can only be done in Olympia.

“One of the things we are going to continue to do is try to work with Olympia on finding how can we bring back some kind of property crime supervision in some capacity,” Meidl said.

The police department plans to propose a pilot program that will allow those charged with property crimes to be supervised when they are released from jail or prison. During that time they could have access to resources like job training, drug addiction programs and mental health treatment.

Two years in a row the city has pushed for this legislation.

“We’ve asked Olympia to let us try it in Spokane, let’s try it for two years, if it works then maybe we can look at expanding it for the rest of the state,” Meidl said.

Meidl said Washington is the only state that does not have supervision for offenders charged with property crimes. This was a result of statewide cuts to criminal supervision in 2009.

“When the state stopped the property crime supervision across the state, property crime went up,” Meidl said.

Law enforcement is looking for any help they can to restore those cuts.

© 2018 KREM