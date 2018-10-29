SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call about a stabbing near downtown Spokane Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man who had been stabbed on the 1600 block of E. Sprague. The caller was an off-duty firefighter from Western, Washington, who began life-saving measures before dialing 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials said he is stable and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Major crimes detectives are investigating. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

