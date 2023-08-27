SPD investigating man found dead in downtown Spokane

Officers found the man on Sunday around 1 a.m. with traumatic injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating an adult man found dead near Wall Street and West Railroad Avenue.

Officers found the man dead on Sunday just after 1 a.m. with traumatic injuries. The cause of death and identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation and SPD is encouraging anyone with information to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

