Spokane Police recover 40,000 fentanyl pills, 9 kilos of meth while responding to drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confiscated a "substantial" amount of narcotics and thousands of dollars in counterfeit money while responding to reports of a drive-by shooting in early February.

SPD patrol officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting involving multiple vehicles at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2022. The shooting was reported at Nettleton and Rowan, according to police.

Police located shell casings in the street and later noticed a vehicle stalled at Ash and Francis. Police said they witnessed two men leave the vehicle with a backpack and a five-gallon bucket. The man carrying the backpack and bucket allegedly left the items behind, hopped over a seven-foot fence, and ran away.

Both suspects are still outstanding at this time, according to police.

Officers collected the abandoned items and discovered an estimated 40,000 fentanyl pills and nine kilograms of methamphetamines bundled and marked. Police also said the abandoned vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

SPD is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Spokane District Office to identify the people responsible for the sale and distribution of the drugs.

"The considerable influx of fentanyl and other highly addictive controlled substances to the Spokane area is a high priority for law enforcement," Spokane Police and Fire Public Safety Communication Manager Julie Humphreys said in a statement. "Large scale drug seizures such as this are becoming more common as we work to make the community safer for all."