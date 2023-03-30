SPD detective sheds more light on 39-year-old cold case

For nearly 40 years, Spokane police knew the dismembered body found in the Spokane river June 1984 as "Millie." Now, detectives know she's Ruth Belle Waymire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Her real name is Ruth Belle Waymire,” SPD sergeant Zac Storment said.

Wednesday, Spokane Police reported forensic evidence and genetic genealogy connected a dismembered body found in 1984 to Ruth Belle Waymire.

For nearly the last four decades, the department knew her as "Millie" after her torso surfaced in the Spokane river.

Storment said he started working on Millie's cold case September 2021. He said since the beginning, trying to identify who Millie was wasn't easy.

“This case was unique in that the DNA was heavily contaminated," Storment said. "The samples that were collected years ago were heavily degraded. So for our lab in Cheney, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, it was difficult for them to actually get a sample.”

But, Othram labs was able to create a DNA profile through the degraded DNA.

Then through genetic genealogy, the lab provided SPD with a list of potential family members.

Storment said the eureka moment came when cross referencing that list with a divorce certificate -- signed with Millie’s real name.

"It listed her and her sister on that form,” Storment said.

Storment said he’s been in contact with Ruth’s sister, who changed her name for unrelated reasons, and explained how Ruth was a Spokane mystery for the last 40 years.

“I've been in touch with her and for her, her sister just died," Storment shared. "This isn't a 1984 thing that she's been dealing with for 40 years. For her, her sister just died. It's been difficult for her and she's going through all those stages of grief were there right now.”

Storment said the sisters went their separate ways at young age.

He said the only family member who could have potentially reported Ruth as missing was her mother. She died two years before Ruth was found dead.

SPD also identified two of Ruth’s husbands.

The first is still alive and is cooperating in the investigation.

Ruth was married to the second at the time of her death: Trampas Vaughn.

“He's a mystery he used different names of times and some records and nerves records and driver's license and things like that, that I'm interested in," Storment said. "So, I'm hoping some people can shed light on him.”

He died six years ago, but has not been ruled out as a suspect.

Storment said the forensic portion of the case is complete, but there is still work to do.

“This isn’t over so I hope people out there that do know something or knew her in high school, Rogers High School, classes '76 through about 1980, might know her or her sister," Storment said. "I'd love to hear from those people and see if we can put it all together and close it properly.”

Ruth was 24 at the time she died. No suspects have been identified in the investigation.

