SPOKANE, Wash. — Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Spokane Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 5200 block of S. Regal St.

The crash caused closures on Regal between Palouse and 53rd for the next several hours. Major crimes unit and the crash investigator are on scene looking into how the crash happened.

The incident involved a blue Saturn SUV and a white Corvette. Two people involved were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. Police are trying to locate the driver of the Corvette, who fled the scene after the crash.

There is no threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

