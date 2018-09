SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police deputy anti-crime team is tracking a suspect on Boone Ave. for felony looting and an outstanding felony warrant, officials reported Saturday afternoon.

The anti-crime team is actively searching for the suspect on Boone and Walnut with a K9 unit. The road is blocked off for two blocks to the south, east and west, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KREM