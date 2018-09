SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police deputy anti-crime team blocked two blocks of Boone Ave. in three directions while tracking a suspect with a felony warrant.

The anti-crime teamsearched for the suspect on Boone and Walnut with a K9 unit. The team blocked off for Boone Ave. for two blocks to the south, east and west, according to officials.

Officials say they're still working to locate the suspect for felony looting.

© 2018 KREM