SPANGLE, Wash. — Several Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported vehicle theft attempt Thursday night in Spangle near 1st and Main streets.

According to Deputy Mark Gregory, the owner of the car fired a weapon into the ground causing the suspect to flee on foot.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies that he was inside his residence when he noticed the tail lights of his white SUV come on and the engine start. He went outside and confronted a man who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

According to the deputies, the suspect kept insisting the car was his even though the victim said it was not.

The suspect started to move the car, but the victim got him out of the car and shut the engine off. The suspect continued to claim the car was his, leading the victim to believe the suspect would not leave.

The victim went inside his home and retrieved a handgun to protect himself, officials said. He went outside and told the suspect to leave again. The suspect approached him in an aggressive manner, according to the victim. The victim fired the handgun at the ground in fear that the suspect would assault him. The suspect then fled on foot.

The victim went back into his home and reloaded his firearm not knowing if the suspect would return. When he looked back outside, he saw the suspect standing outside his residence again. The victim went out and told the suspect to leave again.

The suspect began to approach the victim who fired his weapon into the ground again. The victim said the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, ran away and did not return.

Additional deputies, including a K9 Unit, arrived in the area and began to look for the suspect.

Deputies at the scene located a set of keys near the victim’s vehicle that did not belong to him. They used the key fob to locate what was believed to be the suspect’s white truck and later the suspect inside a residence near the scene.

According to deputies, the suspect said he was visiting family and had been drinking at a bar. He admitted to walking to the house from the bar but denied trying to steal a vehicle.

The victim identified the suspect as the male who tried to take his vehicle but after learning of the circumstances, decided not to pursue charges.

No one was injured during this incident. Neither the suspect, nor the victim were charged.

