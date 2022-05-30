Family of mother killed at Spanaway gas station asks shooter to turn themselves in

Angelina Palmer was shot and killed last Thursday. Investigators say she was an innocent bystander caught in an altercation between people in two cars.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The family of a mother killed by gunfire has a message for her killer – turn yourself in.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), Angelina Palmer was shot and killed at a Spanaway gas station on May 27. Investigators said she was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of an altercation between people in two different vehicles.

“It hurts, it hurts so bad,” said Willard Palmer, the victim's brother.

Angelina Palmer, 39, leaves behind nine children.

“It had nothing to do with her,” said Willard Palmer. “The whole shooting, the incident, she didn’t know who those people were. She just happened to get caught up in - by walking into a 7/11 store.”

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to a gas station on the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Angelina Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately gave her first aid.

The PCSD said two men in two different vehicles were in some kind of fight. One fired at the other, shooting and wounding Angelina Palmer. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The two vehicles then sped off.

"We do not believe our victim was involved whatsoever,” said PCSD Sgt. Daren Moss. “She was buying things inside the store and walking out when she was struck by the gunfire."

The family she leaves behind is heartbroken and in disbelief, left to fundraise for a funeral service they said they can’t afford.

“Whoever did this, whoever did it, they need to turn themselves in because they are going to be hunted, and they are going to continue to be hunted,” said Willard Palmer.

Investigators are now turning to the public for any information about who may have shot and killed this young mother.