SCSO deputies respond to shooting in South Spokane County

Two adults were shot and injured, and the suspected shooter has been detained.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies detained a suspect the believe was involved in a South Spokane County shooting on Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived at the 8900 block of S. Windmill Drive at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Deputies later located and detained the suspect in the parking lot of Spokane County Fire District 81.

The victims received medical treatment and were transported to a local hospital for additional care. It is believed the victims are in serious but stable condition, according to SCSO.

Investigators working at the scene said this doesn't represent any ongoing threat to the public as they believe they have contacted all suspects involved in the shooting.

Deputies haven't provided more information about the incident and said more information will be released when it is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.