SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society is asking for help identifying a person who stole dog food and other dog equipment from them early Tuesday morning.

The humane society posted about what happened on its Facebook page. The post said someone pulled up to the donation bench at 4:15 a.m. and stole the items.

The humane society said the food was donated by supporters.

The shelter gives out more than 20,000 pounds of dog and cat food every year to thousands of low-income clients, who are struggling to feed their pets.

If you recognize the person in the photo, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

