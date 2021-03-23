Social media scam hits Spokane businesses, targets customers for money

Scammers are copying local business Facebook pages to scam customers out money.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new scam is hitting the Spokane area and it’s targeting the customers of local businesses on Facebook.

Donut Parade is one of the businesses effected. Scammers targeted Donut Parade when the business started a giveaway on their official Facebook page.

The scammers created a fake Facebook account using Donut Parade’s photos, then sent friend requests to their customers on Messenger. The message told the customer they had won a giveaway, then requested money to receive the prize.

Donut Parade owner Nathan Peabody said his business isn’t the only to be targeted. He knows three other businesses in the Spokane area who have been notified by customers of the scam.

“People will copy our cover photo and other photos from our page. They’ll spell our name slightly differently so that if you’re not paying attention, it looks legit,” Peabody said.

A legitimate Facebook page cannot send friend requests or direct messages. KREM reached out to Facebook for comment about the situation.

The company’s spokesperson said they cannot comment on the specific situation at Donut Parade without seeing the direct messages, but said:

“We remove content that purposefully deceives, willfully misrepresents or otherwise defrauds or exploits others for money or property.”