Arlington man who had bunker filled with firearms, explosives sentenced to prison

James Bowden was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. Police discovered chemicals consistent with making explosives on his property.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and "destructive devices."

James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. During a search, police found a laboratory-type room in a garage with chemicals and equipment "consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives," according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Police also found an underground bunker in the garage that contained firearms, ammunition, grenades, silencers, ballistic armor and other equipment. Two of the firearms were modified to be fully automatic.

Bowden was prohibited from possessing any firearms due to two prior felony convictions.

At the time, personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, FBI, Washington State Patrol and the Washington National Guard worked to mitigate the hazards present at the Burn Road residence.

In May 2022, Bowden pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of machine guns and possession of a destructive device.

Bowden was sentenced Dec. 2.