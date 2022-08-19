Woman shot, killed during home invasion in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who broke into a home near Everett early Friday morning and shot and killed a woman inside.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A woman in her 30s was shot and killed during a home invasion in a residential area of Snohomish County early Friday morning.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) first tweeted about the investigation at 3:45 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, three men broke into a home on the 2600 block of 96th Street Southeast, located just east of Interstate 5 near Everett Mall in unincorporated Everett.

At least one of the men may have been wearing a mask or a disguise and another “possibly had his face painted,” a SCSO spokesperson told KING 5 crews at the scene.

The spokesperson said they did not have an exact description of the mask or face paint.

Investigators said it is believed the husband of the woman killed got into some type of verbal altercation before the shooting and that there was no evidence of a physical altercation between the husband and the men who broke into the home.

The men who broke into the home made their way to the second floor where the woman was shot and killed, the SCSO said.

Officials said the husband went to a neighbor’s house and called 911 after the three men who broke in fled the home on foot. A child was also in the home at the time. The sheriff’s office said the husband and child are OK.

A large police presence responded to the home invasion. Investigators were talking to witnesses around 5 a.m.

