Smelterville woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing her boyfriend

Stephanie Paris was arrested in June of last year on charges of first-degree murder, failure to notify authorities of a death, and obstruction of justice.

WALLACE, Idaho — Admitted murderess Stephanie Paris will serve at least the next 22 years in prison following her sentencing earlier this week in Shoshone County.

However, after a full mediation between the defendant and her counsel, the victim’s family, Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Allen, and Senior District Court Judge John Luster, a resolution was agreed upon by the victim’s family.

“Both sides agreed to follow along with the proposal which saw that in exchange for the benefit in sentencing that the defendant would receive, the victim’s family would obtain surety of closure without waiting years for a jury trial or living with the fear of the case resurfacing after sentencing as a defendant exhausts their rights to appeal in contested criminal matters,” Allen told the News-Press.

As per the agreement, Paris would plead guilty to second-degree murder – which carries a maximum life sentence. She received a life sentence, with 22 years of it being fixed. The remaining charges were dismissed by the prosecutor.

