Spokane shooting victim's dad saw man run from apartment before police arrived

A search warrant allowed investigators to get information about what happened before the shooting and identify a potential person of interest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A request for a search warrant related to a deadly west Spokane shooting shows a man the victim knew left the scene at the same time the shooting happened. Witnesses told police that the man never got along with the victim and even threatened to shoot him at one point.

Spokane police found a man dead inside an apartment at the Sisters Haven complex on Tuesday evening. No arrests have been made. Investigators requested and served a search warrant at the apartment on Wednesday, which allowed them to get information about what happened before the shooting and identify a potential person of interest.

Officers responded to the reported shooting shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. When they entered the apartment where the shooting occurred, they found a man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The medical examiner will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

The woman who lived in the apartment was identified as the one who called 911. Police said the woman was upset and wouldn't talk to them about what happened.

Shortly after, the victim's father arrived at the apartment. He told police he spent most of the day Tuesday with his son working on a car, later determined to belong to the woman. At some point that day, he took the victim to a food bank and an auto parts store before returning to the complex.

While they were driving, the victim's father said he saw the woman walking with another adult man. The woman and the other man arrived at the apartment shortly after them and went inside.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., police say the victim went into the apartment to drop off the food from the food bank. The victim's father said he didn't go up because he has an amputated leg and didn't know if he could make it. However, his son never came back down, so he tried to call him.

When the victim didn't answer the phone, his dad decided to walk upstairs to the apartment. As he did this, he said the man seen walking with the woman came running down the stairs from the woman's apartment.

The victim's dad told police the man said something to the effect of, "They are fighting up there, and I gotta leave." This concerned the victim's father because the two reportedly didn't get along.

According to the father, the man "has said repeatedly in the past" that he wants to shoot the victim. He also said the man is known to carry weapons with him.

The man left the apartment complex, and it is not known where he currently is. Police said security cameras at the apartment show the man leaving at the same time the shooting happened.

Based on the information received, police applied for a search warrant for the woman's apartment and the vehicle the victim was working on. SPD said the search warrant was served on Wednesday.

At this time, police said there are no outstanding suspects, and all "involved parties" have been contacted.

