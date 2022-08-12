Man wanted for 2021 Idaho murder arrested in Arizona

Simon Sarmiento was wanted in connection with the kidnapping and beating death of Luis Garcia.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail.

Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.

The charges are related to the death of Luis Garcia, 22, who died after being attacked in November 2021, on South Chase Street in Nampa. Police said Garcia was found unconscious outside a Caldwell home. He was taken to a hospital trauma unit. Before he died, police said, he reported that two men kidnapped him.

The process of Simon Sarmiento's extradition from Arizona to Idaho has started, a spokesperson for the Nampa Police Department said Thursday.

Another man charged in Garcia's death, Sergio Jiminez, was sentenced earlier this year to 30 years in prison, with 9 years fixed, for second-degree murder.

Online court records indicate charges against Tomas Pina Sarmiento were dismissed Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Priscilla Hernandez is charged with accessory to harboring a person accused of murder in this case. Her trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17, 2023.

Sean Anthony Tambini, charged with murder and kidnapping, is scheduled to stand trial in late February and early March of 2023.

Watch more Local News: