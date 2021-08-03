Silver Alert issued for missing Okanogan County man last seen Friday

Dewade Crevling was last seen Friday, according to his daughter. He didn't mention any plans to go anywhere and is known to pick up hitch hikers.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Okanogan County man who hasn't been seen since last Friday, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call from Crevling's daughter, who said she hadn't seen her father all weekend. Crevling made no mention of going anywhere, however his keys and his truck are also gone. He is also known to pick up hitch hikers.

Crevling is five feet eight inches tall with white hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds, and is known to wear glasses. His truck is a 2016 Silverado Chevy with the license plate C93406H.